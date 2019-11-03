Logo


GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC EVENTS FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 11

on 03/11/2019 |

GHS athletic events 3/11-3/16

 

3/11  Meet the Scotties Spring Sports  5:00

3/12  Lady Scottie Softball (scrimmage)  V/JV vs. South Warren  5:00

3/14  Scottie Baseball (scrimmage)  V/JV vs. Hart Co.  5:00

3/14  Scottie Track @ Green Co.  All Comers

3/16  Scottie Tennis  Tri Match @ Campbellville vs. Campbellsville & Taylor Co.  10:00 a.m.

3/16  Lady Scottie Softball (scrimmage) V  vs. Ohio Co.  12:00

Best wishes to the athletes and coaching staffs of Coaches Murphy, Royse, Christian, Vaughn, Boston, and Downing!

