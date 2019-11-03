GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC EVENTS FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 11

on 03/11/2019 |

GHS athletic events 3/11-3/16

3/11 Meet the Scotties Spring Sports 5:00

3/12 Lady Scottie Softball (scrimmage) V/JV vs. South Warren 5:00

3/14 Scottie Baseball (scrimmage) V/JV vs. Hart Co. 5:00

3/14 Scottie Track @ Green Co. All Comers

3/16 Scottie Tennis Tri Match @ Campbellville vs. Campbellsville & Taylor Co. 10:00 a.m.

3/16 Lady Scottie Softball (scrimmage) V vs. Ohio Co. 12:00

Best wishes to the athletes and coaching staffs of Coaches Murphy, Royse, Christian, Vaughn, Boston, and Downing!