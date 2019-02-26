GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL NAMED 2019 MODEL SCHOOL

on 02/26/2019 |

The International Center for Leadership in Education has named Glasgow High School a 2019 Model School for its Dramatic Improvements in Student Learning and Achievement.

In a press release from ICLE it is noted that Glasgow High School recognized the need for change, collectively established a vision, and systematically worked together to create a learning environment that enables students of all abilities to thrive. Glasgow High School is one of six high schools from across the United States to receive the Model School designation.

“Model Schools are focused on what matters most: the students,” Dr. Bill Daggett, Founder and Chairman, ICLE. “We commend the 2019 Model Schools for prioritizing the creation of a supportive, system wide culture of high expectations that that is felt by teachers, leaders, students, parents, and the greater community.”

GHS will share its transformation journey and best practices at ICLE’s 27th Annual Model Schools Conference this June in Washington, D.C.