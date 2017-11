GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIE’S BEGIN BASKETBALL SEASON TONIGHT

on 11/28/2017 |

THE GLASGOW LADY SCOTTIE BASKETBALL TEAM OPENS ITS SEASON TONIGHT WITH A HOME GAME AGAINST SOMERSET. IT WILL BE A VARSITY GAME ONLY THAT BEGINS AT 6:00. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AT 5:50 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM.

IN OTHER GIRLS GAMES…CAVERNA GOES TO CAMPBELLSVILLE; METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS WARREN EAST; BOWLING GREEN PLAYS AT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY; AND WARREN CENTRAL WELCOMES RUSSELLVILLE.

IN GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADERS…BARREN COUNTY HOSTS GREEN COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE TRAVELS TO SOUTH WARREN; MONROE COUNTY WELCOMES FRANKLIN-SIMPSON; HART COUNTY VISITS BARDSTOWN BETHLEHEM; AND EDMONSON COUNTY PLAYS AT LOGAN COUNTY.

AND IN BOYS ACTION…METCALFE COUNTY HOSTS BUTLER COUNTY; AND WARREN CENTRAL VISITS HENDERSON COUNTY.