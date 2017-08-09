GLASGOW MAN APPOINTED TO KY FISH AND WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION

on 09/08/2017 |

Kenny L. Knott has been appointed to the Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.

Kenny L. Knott, of Glasgow, is a wood procurement manager at Roy Anderson Lumber Co. in Tompkinsville. He will represent the 4th Fish and Wildlife District and serve for a term expiring Aug. 13, 2021.

The Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission is a nine-member board which oversees and advises the operations of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, including budget issues, hunting and fishing season dates, and various regulations pertaining to the conservation of hunting, fishing and wildlife resources.

The 4th Fish and Wildlife District includes Adair, Barren, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Taylor and Washington counties