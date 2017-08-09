Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW MAN APPOINTED TO KY FISH AND WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION

on 09/08/2017 |

Kenny L. Knott has been appointed to the Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.

Kenny L. Knott, of Glasgow, is a wood procurement manager at Roy Anderson Lumber Co. in Tompkinsville. He will represent the 4th Fish and Wildlife District and serve for a term expiring Aug. 13, 2021.
The Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission is a nine-member board which oversees and advises the operations of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, including budget issues, hunting and fishing season dates, and various regulations pertaining to the conservation of hunting, fishing and wildlife resources.

The 4th Fish and Wildlife District includes Adair, Barren, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Taylor and Washington counties

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW MAN APPOINTED TO KY FISH AND WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is Jimmy and Pauletta Deckard Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/08 0%
High 75° / Low 52°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/09 10%
High 76° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/10 10%
High 76° / Low 53°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.