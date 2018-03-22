GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHURCH VAN WAS REPORTED MISSING

on 03/22/2018 |

Cave City Police received a call at 1200 hours to Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City in reference to the church van missing. A report was taken and the van was enter stolen into Link NCIC.

At 1538 hours Officer Michael Stevenson observed the van on Mammoth Cave Street being operated by 31 year old Randy Claxton of Glasgow. Officer Stevenson turned around on the van and activated his emergency equipment. Upon Officer Stevenson activating his emergency equipment Claxton jumped out of the van and took off running.

After a short foot pursuit Claxton was taking into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot). Claxton was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Stevenson was assisted by Officer Joey Judd.