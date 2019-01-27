Logo


GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE SEARCH FINDS COCAINE, XANAX, WEED, AND A GUN IN CAR

on 01/27/2019

On 01-25-2019, Officer Allen Riffle with the Glasgow Police Dept. made contact with a vehicle on Waterford Lane.

Officer Riffle received consent to search of the vehicle and located Marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

Officer Riffle noticed that Tyler Allen had attempted to remove items from his pockets and throw them on the ground. The items were Cocaine, Xanax Bars and Oxycodone.

Tyler Allen of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Cocaine), Possession Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified) the arrest was made by Officer Allen

