GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AND BURGLARY

On Wednesday, GPD received a report that two theft suspects had been spotted in the area of Short Street. The theft involved a bass boat propeller.

The suspects, identified as Christopher O’Brien and Barbara Walden, had been seen in the area. Witnesses told police that after being out of sight for a time, when they saw O’Brien he appeared to have just done something strenuous, however they did not say what exactly.

Both O’Brien and Walden had left the area when Officer Reese arrived, but witnesses said they left in a green Dodge Dakota with a john boat in the back. After collecting information for the theft report, Officer Reese saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, on Happy Valley Road. After conducting a traffic stop, O’Brien and Walden were found inside, and the driver told police he was just giving the couple a ride.

A boat propeller was found in the back of the truck. According to the citation, O’Brien claimed he’d received the propeller from a man, but couldn’t give his name.

O’Brien was arrested and charged Receiving Stolen Property. The very next day, GPD got a call from a Glasgow woman claiming O’Brien was inside her home with a mouthful of her xanax. She went on to add that a pistol and $400 cash was missing from the home.

Police spotted O’Brien at a residence on Cleveland Avenue. When O’Brien saw police he fled on foot, for a short distance, before being taken into custody. O’Brien was additionally charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Public Intoxication and Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.