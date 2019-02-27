GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED, FOUND LYING IN BUSINESS PARKING LOT

on 02/27/2019 |

On Monday, officers were dispatched to Big Man Barbecue on North Broadway Street in Glasgow.

The owner of the restaurant Adam Graven arrived before business hours and noticed someone attempting to open the restaurant door.

When officers arrived, 55-year-old Darrell Morgan, Glasgow, was lying in the parking lot.

Graven said he noticed Morgan placed a pill in his mouth and then took the pill from his mouth back to his pant pocket. When officers spoke with Morgan they noticed his speech and movements were very slow. Morgan removed a cellophane cigarette wrapper from his pocket that contained numerous pills, seven of which were identified as schedule four clotiazepam.The remaining pills could not be identified, according to a Glasgow Police Department citation.

Morgan was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified); and having a prescription controlled substance not in the proper container, first offense.

Morgan was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.