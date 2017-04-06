GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AT MUNFORDVILLE SUPER 8

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, Hart County Sheriff Boston Hensley received information that there was possible drug activity at Super 8 Motel, 88 Homerun Rd., Munfordville. Sheriff Hensley, Deputy Heather Childress, and Deputy Bruce Neville arrived at the scene and executed a search warrant. Jason William Bothe, 45 of Glasgow, was found to be in possession of illegal substances including a large quantity of suspected Ecstacy, Oxycodone, and Methamphetamine. Bothe was charged with two counts of TRAFFICKING IN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE 1ST OFFENSE, DRUG UNSPECIFIED and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUY/POSSESS. Bothe was lodged in the Hart County Jail.