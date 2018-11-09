Logo


GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE DRUG CHARGES

on 09/11/2018

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to drug complaint on Happy Valley Road. Officer Hicks made contact with Kelly Franklin at the Happy Valley Inn and received consent to search of the room. Officer Hicks located Marijuana, syringe, Gabapentin and Adderall.

Kelly Franklin (age 47) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Drug Unspecified), Possession Control Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified), Prescription Control Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Cpl. Jabin McGuire.

