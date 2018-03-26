GLASGOW MAN ARRESTED, STOLEN VEHICLE FOUND SUBMERGED IN WATER

on 03/26/2018 |

On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Basil Griffin Park after receiving a report that a man had driven a vehicle into the water. A witness at the boat ramp had seen a man exit the vehicle and then flee the area on foot. The witness then went into the water to check for additional occupants in the vehicle, however none were found.

The driver, 36 year old Travis Smiley, of Glasgow, was found a short distance away, where he forced entry into the maintenance hangar at the Aviation Heritage Park. The vehicle driven by Smiley had been reported stolen in Barren County. Smiley was taken into custody and lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. No property at either park was damaged.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed. Travis Smiley, 36, Glasgow Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000 (auto).