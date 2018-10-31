GLASGOW MAN ASSAULTS GPD OFFICER

on 10/31/2018 |

On 10/15/2018, The Glasgow Police Department responded to South Morgan Street in reference to a domestic call. Upon arrival, officers located Rick Wagner inside of the residence acting very aggressive, cursing at officers. Officers advised Wagner several times to calm down to no avail , striking one officer in the chest area.



Rick Wagner (age 31) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer.

The arrest was made by Officer Steven Fields, assisted by Officer Allen Riffle and Sgt. Jessie Barton.