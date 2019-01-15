GLASGOW MAN BUSTED FOR COCAINE

on 01/15/2019 |

On Friday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Travelers Food Mart in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Officer Andrew Moore made contact with Joshua Bradley and also noticed a white powder substance in the center console of the vehicle. Officers received consent to search of the vehicle and the substance field tested positive for Cocaine.



Joshua Bradley of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Cocaine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Andrew Moore, assisted by Officer Zane Greer and Sgt. Nick Houchens.