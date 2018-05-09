Logo


GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH 4TH DUI OFFENSE

on 09/05/2018

On Saturday,The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on South Lewis Street for a vehicle that failed to use a turn signal. Officer Hicks made contact with the driver identified as Michael Hall and confirmed that his operator license was suspended, Officer Hicks also detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person, blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

Michael Hall (age 59) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure To Or Improper Signal, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol/Drugs 4th Offense Or >, Driving On DUI Suspended License 1st Offense, Failure To Produce Insurance Card.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks

