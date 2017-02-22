GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH WEEKEND BREAK-IN

A Glasgow woman has a naked man break into her home over the weekend.

Just after 3:30am Sunday morning 911 Dispatch called out Officer Ford to respond to a burglary in progress on Lincoln Road and was advised the homeowner was in the home. Upon arrival Officer Ford was surprised to find the intruder was a naked white male. After ordering the man, 20 year old Kyle Kozlowski to the ground, Officer Ford saw glass on the floor along with a small shovel. The citation says that at first he gave his name as Kyle to GPD, then quickly changed it to John Doe. While on the ground, Kozlowski was laying on a set of car keys belonging to the homeowner and the vehicle they belonged to was outside with the driver door open. Inside the car were several packs of food.

Kozlowski, according to the citation, told police he had taken pixie dust flavored heroin. Police were able to positively identify Kozlowski, but the address listed on his driver’s license was a vacant home. He was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Menacing, Theft By Unlawful Taking (Auto) $500 or More But Under $10,000, Giving Officer a False Name and Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept. of Transportation.

Kozlowski was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.