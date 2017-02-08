Logo


Glasgow Man Jailed For Suspected Meth and Synthetic Marijuana

on 08/02/2017 |

On Tuesday, Glasgow Police Officer Greer observed a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier fail to use a turn signal when entering the parking lot
of the Five Star Gas Station on Happy Valley Road. Upon contact, Officer Greer observed a passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old, Timothy E. Pittman, Jr. of Glasgow who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, Deputy Bow arrived on the scene with the K9 unit…which allerted on the driver’s side of the vehicle. After a search, police found a small bag of suspected crystal meth in between the driver and Pittman near the emergency brake as well as a small bag of suspected synthetic marijuana. According to police reports, neither subject claimed ownership of the suspected drugs, therefore both were arrested and lodged in the Barren County Corrections Center. The evidence was
lodged at the Glasgow Police Department. Pittman was charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree; 1st Offense-Methamphetamine. The driver’s identity was not specified in the police citation.

