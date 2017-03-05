GLASGOW MAN NOW HAS A VOICE ON KET

A Glasgow man will now have a voice in Kentucky Educational Television.

Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Jeff Jobe to the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television. Jobe, of Glasgow, is the owner of Jobe Publishing. The Kentucky Authority for Educational Television consists of nine members, five of whom are appointed by the governor. The remaining four members include the chief state school officer, a representative of the Department of Education, a representative of the University of Kentucky and a representative of the state universities. The Authority was established in 1962 to govern and operate Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the largest PBS network in the nation.

Jobe shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2018.