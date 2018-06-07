GLASGOW MAN REAPPOINTED TO STATE BOARD FOR KET (KENTUCKY EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION)

on 07/06/2018 |

A Glasgow man is one of the nine selected to sit on KET’s board.

Jeff Jobe has been reappointed to the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television.

The Kentucky Authority for Educational Television is comprised of nine members: five members appointed by the Governor and four other members, including the chief state school officer, a representative of the Department of Education, a representative of the University of Kentucky and a representative of the state universities.

The Authority was created in 1962 to govern and operate Kentucky Educational Television (KET), the largest PBS network in the nation.

Jobe is the CEO and owner of Jobe Publishing Inc and will serve through June of 2022.