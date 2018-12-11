Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW MAN UNINJURED IN ADAIR COUNTY WRECK

on 11/12/2018 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a two vehicle collision on KY55 at Cane Valley Mill Road today at 12:07p.m. CST.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 21 year-old Aaron Richey of Glasgow was operating a 2018 GMC box truck traveling west on Cane Valley Mill Road, when his vehicle malfunctioned causing him to enter the path of a 2019 Peterbilt being operated by 32 year-old Mitchell Hughes of Bowling Green. Richey’s vehicle struck the side of the semi-trailer causing the vehicle to run off the roadway striking the guardrail. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours causing motorists to detour onto Cane Valley Road.

Richey was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Hughes was wearing his seat belt, he was treated and released at the scene by the Adair County EMS.

Officer First Class Casey Tooley is investigating and was assisted at the scene by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units, units from Post 15 Columbia, Adair County Sheriff, Fire, EMS and Rescue

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW MAN UNINJURED IN ADAIR COUNTY WRECK”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Harlie and Pitsy Thompson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
43°
Overcast
Rain
Monday 11/12 70%
High 47° / Low 34°
Rain
Overcast
Tuesday 11/13 20%
High 40° / Low 26°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/14 20%
High 45° / Low 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.