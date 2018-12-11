GLASGOW MAN UNINJURED IN ADAIR COUNTY WRECK

on 11/12/2018 |

Kentucky State Police investigated a two vehicle collision on KY55 at Cane Valley Mill Road today at 12:07p.m. CST.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 21 year-old Aaron Richey of Glasgow was operating a 2018 GMC box truck traveling west on Cane Valley Mill Road, when his vehicle malfunctioned causing him to enter the path of a 2019 Peterbilt being operated by 32 year-old Mitchell Hughes of Bowling Green. Richey’s vehicle struck the side of the semi-trailer causing the vehicle to run off the roadway striking the guardrail. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours causing motorists to detour onto Cane Valley Road.

Richey was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Hughes was wearing his seat belt, he was treated and released at the scene by the Adair County EMS.

Officer First Class Casey Tooley is investigating and was assisted at the scene by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement units, units from Post 15 Columbia, Adair County Sheriff, Fire, EMS and Rescue