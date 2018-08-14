GLASGOW MAN VIOLENT FROM HANDCUFFS TO THE JAIL

on 08/14/2018 |



On Saturday Night GPD Officers were dispatched to a residence on 608 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow in reference to an intoxicated subject. Upon arrival officer Mason Wethington made contact with the homeowner who advised that her husband, Charles Vibbert, was heavily intoxicated and was sitting in the parking lot next door but being loud and waking up their nieces who were inside trying to sleep. Upon talking to the homeowner, Vibbert approached the group of Officers and Officer Wethington easily could tell that Vibbert was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. He had very slurred speech and stumbled multiple times when trying to walk. Vibbert was then advised that he was going to jail for AI and started to put his hands behind his back. After being put in custody and walking to the patrol vehicle with Officer Dave Houchens, He began to resist by restrain against officer Houchens and even after being controlled and stuffed into into the back seat of the vehicle, Vibbert began to kick and bang his head at the glass and cage of the vehicle. Vibbert continuously was uncooperative and continued to strike his head against the cage and window of the patrol vehicle all while shouting profanity at his arresting officers. Officer Houchens notified those at the Barren County Detention Center that they would need a restraint chair for Vibbert and his actions. When arriving at the jail and while deputies were strapping Vibbert into the restraint chair, Vibbert continued to shout profanity and curse words toward all others involved. Vibbert then looked at Officer Mason Wethington, cursed him, and spat on him. Vibbert was then place in a spit mask and taken into and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Vibbert was charged with 4 counts, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st & 2nd offense), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, menacing, assault 3rd degree of a police officer. Officer Wethington was assisted on scene by Officers Dave Houchens and Jabin McGuire.