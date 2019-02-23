Logo


GLASGOW NATIVE CHOSEN TO BE THE NEXT AMBASSADOR TO THE U.N.

on 02/23/2019

President Donald Trump has picked Glasgow native Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Craft graduated in the 1980 class at Glasgow High School and is the daughter of the late Dr. Bobby Guilfoil and Mrs. Dale Guilfoil.

The president tweeted  Friday evening that Craft “has done an outstanding job representing our Nation” and he has “no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level.”

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters had told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft’s confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump’s first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew over the past weekend.

 

