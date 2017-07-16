GLASGOW NATIVE HIRED AS UOFL ASSISTANT GOLF COACH

on 07/16/2017 |

Whitney Wade Young, one of the most decorated golfers from the state of Kentucky and in Southeastern Conference history, is becoming the newest member of Louisville’s coaching staff.

A three-time National Golf Coaches Association All-American and four-time first team all-SEC honoree, Wade Young was introduced as an assistant on head coach Courtney Trimble’s staff on Friday.

“The program has seen tremendous improvement over the past few years, and I know that we have all of the resources in place to be a top-10 team,” Wade Young said. “The practice facility, the support, and the golf courses the student-athletes get to play make the University of Louisville an attractive destination for top players.”

“I’m really excited to return to the state of Kentucky and work with coach Trimble. I can truly tell this is a special place, and I’m excited to become part of the Cardinals family.”

The Glasgow, Ky., native comes to Louisville after spending four seasons at Georgia, where she helped the program to three appearances at the NCAA Regional Championships, including a regional title in 2016 that led to an automatic berth at the NCAA Championships. She assisted the Bulldogs to six Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America distinctions and seven all-conference selections, including the 2016 SEC Freshman of the Year.

“We are very fortunate to add Whitney Wade Young to our staff,” Trimble said. “She is one of the greatest female golfers to ever come out of the state of Kentucky, and I’m thrilled to have her return to her home state. She is an incredibly accomplished player that brings great value to our program from a player’s perspective as well as her experience as a coach. I know Whitney’s knowledge and high-level recruiting and will help us continue our goal of becoming a top program.”

Wade Young enjoyed an exceptional collegiate playing career at Georgia that included three top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. She aided the Bulldogs to 10 team tournament titles, most notably the 2007 SEC Championship. She is one of just three Georgia and seven SEC golfers to earn first team all-SEC honors four times.

Statistically, Wade Young compiled the sixth-best career stroke average in Georgia history. She clubbed a 74.21 over 129 rounds, posting scores even or below par in 32 rounds. She had six rounds in the 60s.

Upon her graduation from Georgia with a degree in speech communications, Wade Young continued her playing career in the professional ranks. She registered nine top-10 finishes in 47 starts on the FUTURES Tour from 2008-10. In 2009, Wade Young won the Duramed Tour Championship with a 9-under-par 204. That same season, she finished sixth on the FUTURES Tour money list to earn her LPGA Tour card for the 2010 campaign.

Additionally, Wade Young competed in three U.S. Open events. She qualified for her first Open during her high school playing career in 2003 and later earned spots in 2008 and 2011.

Before her collegiate career, Wade Young compiled a remarkable junior career. She was a four-time AJGA Polo Golf All-American, with first-team honors in 2002. She had eight victories,

with an additional eight top-10 finishes in 23 AJGA and national events between 1999-03. She represented the United States on the PING Junior Solheim Cup Team in 2002.

Wade Young made national news by representing Glasgow High at the 1994 Kentucky State Championships as a fourth-grader. She became the youngest winner of the Kentucky Amateur, achieving the feat as a 13-year-old in 1998. She won the 1999 and 2000 titles as well. She is the daughter of Mark and Vicky Wade.

Formerly Whitney Wade, she married Chase Young, a tournament coordinator with the LPGA, in May 2014. The couple has one son, Jackson.