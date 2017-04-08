GLASGOW NATIVE IS NEW AMBASSADOR TO CANADA

on 08/04/2017 |

Glasgow native, Kelly Knight Craft is the new Ambassador to Canada after the U.S. Senate confirmed, yesterday. She was previously a U.S. delegate to the UN. According to the Associated Press, she has been a prominent donor and fundraiser for the Republican party.

Canada is the second largest trade partner with the U.S. with an estimated $544 Billion between the two countries in 2016. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell says Craft will continue the “long history of friendship” between the United States and Canada