THE GLASGOW/BARREN COUNTY CHRISTMAS PARADE 2018 HAS BEEN CHANGED TO SUNDAY, DECEMBER 2 AT 6 P.M. DUE TO THE STORMS AND HIGH WINDS WHICH ARE PREDICTED ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 1.

THE TIMES FOR STAGING AND JUDGING WILL ALL BE THE SAME AS SATURDAY.

ERNIE MYERS HAS THE DETAILS…