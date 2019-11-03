Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW PD MAKE DRUG ARREST ON LEXINGTON DRIVE

on 03/11/2019 |

On 03-10-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Lexington Drive in reference to a complaint.

 While Officers were inside the residence they located Methamphetamine and syringes on a dresser drawer.

 Melissa Jewell of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Conditions Of Release.

 The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Officer John DuBarry and Lt. Jabin McGuire

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW PD MAKE DRUG ARREST ON LEXINGTON DRIVE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MATT LONDON


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 03/11 0%
High 55° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/12 0%
High 58° / Low 44°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/13 0%
High 67° / Low 57°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.