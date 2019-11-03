GLASGOW PD MAKE DRUG ARREST ON LEXINGTON DRIVE

on 03/11/2019 |

On 03-10-2019, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Lexington Drive in reference to a complaint.

While Officers were inside the residence they located Methamphetamine and syringes on a dresser drawer.

Melissa Jewell of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Violation Of Conditions Of Release.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Officer John DuBarry and Lt. Jabin McGuire