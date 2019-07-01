GLASGOW POLICE ARREST GLASGOW WOMAN AFTER MAKING WELFARE CHECK

on 01/07/2019 |

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Childress Road to check on the welfare of a person on Saturday, January 5.

Officers located Kendra Conrad and confirmed that she had an active warrant for her arrest. Officers also located several needles, glass pipes and Methamphetamine inside of the residence.

Kendra Conrad of Glasgow was arrested and charged with Possession of a Control Substance, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Andrew Moore, assisted by Officer Zane Greer and Lieutenant Aaron Cowan.