GLASGOW POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN

on 09/03/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department is asking for your help in finding 17 year old, Makayla Marrs of Glasgow.

Makayla is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, she had blonde hair and green eyes. According to resources she was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with Scottie’s on the front and number 71 on the back with ablue paw print. She was last seen Friday in the area of Waterford Lane in Glasgow according to the Police report. If you have any information please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.