Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN

on 09/03/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department is asking for your help in finding 17 year old, Makayla Marrs of Glasgow.

Makayla is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, she had blonde hair and green eyes. According to resources she was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with Scottie’s on the front and number 71 on the back with ablue paw print. She was last seen Friday in the area of Waterford Lane in Glasgow according to the Police report. If you have any information please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING TEEN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DILLARD RIGSBY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.