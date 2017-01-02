Logo


GLASGOW POLICE CALLED AFTER AIR SOFT IS MISTAKEN FOR REAL GUN

on 01/02/2017
FRIDAY AFTERNOON, Glasgow Police Department received a call to respond to Wal-Mart. It was reported that subjects were there that could possibly be armed. Upon arrival Glasgow Police did make contact with the subjects. However no firearms were found. One air soft gun was taken from a male subject at the scene. Glasgow Police did review surveillance video, it is unclear if additional charges will be filled.

