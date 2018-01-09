Logo


GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST FIVE AND CALL IN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

on 09/01/2018 |

Thursday, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street that leads to the arrest of five people for drug charges. During the traffic stop, Officer Poynter made contact with Steven Turner and Shelly Smith and received consent to search of the vehicle.

 

Officers located Methamphetamine inside of the vehicle and learned that they had left their child at a residence with several other subjects. Officers then responded to Grandview Avenue to do a welfare check on the small child and located several subjects at that home that had Methamphetamine, several needles and a glass pipe.

 

Steven Turner (age 27) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

 

Shelly Smith (age 34) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

 

Roscoe Ennis (age 46) of Edmonton Ky., was arrested and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

 

Bryant Stone (age 23) of Dixon Ky., was arrested and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Drug Paraphernalia

 

Lindsey Willoughby (age 29) of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

 

The arrest was made by Officer Christopher Poynter and Sgt. Jessie Barton, assisted by Lt. Col. Guy Turcotte and Dept. Of Social Services.

 

