GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT ARREST ONE AFTER FIGHT REPORTED

On 08-01-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Hidden Lake Road in reference to a fight call. Upon arrival, Officer Hicks made contact with the victim and observed that he had been struck in the face with some sort of a weapon and had sustained serious injuries to the face area. The victim was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS for his injuries.

Officer Hicks located the suspect, Rufus Earl Huff II at his residence and he stated to Officer Hicks that he was acting in self defense after the victim had pinned him down and tried to strangle him. Huff denied any medical treatment for his injuries.

Rufus Earl Huff II (age 42) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree by Officer Wesley Hicks.