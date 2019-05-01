The Glasgow Police Department responded to a reported accident around 7:18 last night at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Oil City Road. They were assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS. No further details at this time.
GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES ACCIDENT ON OUTER LOOP
01/05/2019
