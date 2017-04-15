On 04/13/2017 Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident on West Main Street near PBI Bank. Officers were conducting a traffic stop near that location when the collision occurred. According to Officer T. Maxey, a 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 21 year old Charley McCoy of Glasgow struck the rear of a 2005 Cadillac SRX operated by 62 year old Martha Isable also of Glasgow. Isable was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to T. J. Samson ER for non life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Cadillac SRX, 81 year old James Trigg of Glasgow, was not injured.
GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO ACCIDENT ON WEST MAIN STREET IN GLASGOW
04/15/2017
