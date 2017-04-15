GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO ACCIDENT ON WEST MAIN STREET IN GLASGOW

On 04/13/2017 Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident on West Main Street near PBI Bank. Officers were conducting a traffic stop near that location when the collision occurred. According to Officer T. Maxey, a 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 21 year old Charley McCoy of Glasgow struck the rear of a 2005 Cadillac SRX operated by 62 year old Martha Isable also of Glasgow. Isable was transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to T. J. Samson ER for non life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Cadillac SRX, 81 year old James Trigg of Glasgow, was not injured.