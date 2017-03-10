Glasgow Police make arrest for car theft: Rolling up and rolling out…

While on patrol Wednesday afternoon, Officer Steven Fields was flagged down by a man who claimed that the white Acura car that had just driven by, was actually his mother’s car and it had just been stolen. Officer Fields immediately turned around and got behind the car and made traffic stop.

When Officer Fields approached the driver, 19 year old Collin Wheat of Glasgow, he told him that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen. Wheat said he had borrowed the car from a friend of his, Carrie Riggs. He had dropped Riggs off at the hospital and then borrowed the car for a couple of hours. Officer Fields told him that the car actually belonged to Rita Poynter and that Carrie Riggs had called Poynter to let her know the vehicle had been stolen. The citation reads that Riggs says she had given Wheat the keys so he could go out and roll up the windows and that Wheat just took off without permission.

Wheat was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.