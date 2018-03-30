Logo


GLASGOW POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEDNESDAY ARRESTS

on 03/30/2018

Glasgow Police make several Wednesday arrests.

Officers received a complaint of a “suspicious person” and responded to Milton Avenue to investigate.  When a man saw Officer Wesley Hicks arrive in the area, he immediately took off running.  Continuing through several back yards, ultimately the man, identified as 43 year old Gregory  Ballard, of Glasgow, was taken into custody at the intersection of Doris and Milton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Clark.

Ballard was charged with Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer and Resisting Arrest. Ballard was also was served with three outstanding bench warrants.

Officer Zane Greer conducted a traffic stop 2006 Intrepid after seeing their rear license plate did not have a light.  The driver, 36 year old Bradley Bulle, of Glasgow, consented to a field sobriety test, which he was unable to pass.  He was arrested and charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, DUI 2ND Offense and Tampering With Physical Evidence.  After Bulle was taken out of the cruiser, Officer Greer found a bag of suspected meth in the back seat and Bulle was additionally charged with Possession of Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense ( Methamphetamine).

After receiving a tip that a man with an active warrant was staying at the Happy Valley Inn, Glasgow Police arrived and made contact with 49 year old Charles Cardwell, of Morgantown.

After they were given consent to search the residence, police found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.  Along with Cardwell, 53 year old James Pendley and 55 year old Patricia Warmack, both of Glasgow, were arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.  Additionally, Pendley was charged with  Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Theft Of Identity Of Another With Out Consent . Warmack was charged with Possession Of Marijuana.  Cardwell was charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence and served with the outstanding warrant.

All individuals arrested were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Included in the arrests/investigations were Officer Jonathon Clark, Officer Wesley Hicks, Officer Zane Greer, Officer Chris Poynter, Officer Mason Wethington and Sgt. Charlie Eubank.

