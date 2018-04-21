Logo


GLASGOW POLICE RECEIVE COMPLAINT FROM LOCAL NURSING HOME

on 04/21/2018 |

On Friday, Glasgow Police went to NHC Nursing Facility after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated subject in the parking lot. Officer Christopher Poynter found the woman, 54 year old Anita Clark, of Horse Cave in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with the vehicle still running. According to GPD, Clark did appear to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

Clark was arrested and charged with DUI, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Methamphetamine). Officer Poynter was assisted by Officer Jeff Wilson. Clark was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

