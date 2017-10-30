GLASGOW POLICE REMIND EVERYONE TO BE SAFE THIS HALLOWEEN

on 10/30/2017 |

The Glasgow Police Department would like to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween season. Trick or Treating will take place tomorrow night from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM. We ask that you please watch for children, who will be crossing the street, and may be wearing masks which could impair their vision as well as dark clothing. We also ask that children wear some type of reflective material that will make it easier to be seen by passing motorist, and

ALL children should be accompanied by an adult. See the below policy for more information regarding Halloween safety.

130.04 WEARING MASKS OR DISGUISES PROHIBITED.

It shall be unlawful for any person over 12 years of age, or group of persons, any of whom are over 12 years of age, to appear or travel upon any of the streets, alleys, public ways or public property of the city while wearing masks or other disguises so as to conceal the identity of the person or persons so wearing same.

(1989 Code, § 130.04) (Ord. 1487, passed – -1978) Penalty, see § 130.99