Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW POLICE REMIND EVERYONE TO BE SAFE THIS HALLOWEEN

on 10/30/2017 |

The Glasgow Police Department would like to remind everyone to be safe this Halloween season.  Trick or Treating will take place tomorrow night from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM.   We ask that you please watch for children, who will be crossing the street, and may be wearing masks which could impair their vision as well as dark clothing.   We also ask that children wear some type of reflective material that will make it easier to be seen by passing motorist, and

ALL children should be accompanied by an adult.  See the below policy for more information regarding Halloween safety.

  • 130.04  WEARING MASKS OR DISGUISES PROHIBITED.

It shall be unlawful for any person over 12 years of age, or group of persons, any of whom are over 12 years of age, to appear or travel upon any of the streets, alleys, public ways or public property of the city while wearing masks or other disguises so as to conceal the identity of the person or persons so wearing same.

(1989 Code, § 130.04)  (Ord. 1487, passed – -1978)  Penalty, see § 130.99

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW POLICE REMIND EVERYONE TO BE SAFE THIS HALLOWEEN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marla Edwards 
Marla Edwards

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 61° / Low 34°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/31 10%
High 53° / Low 35°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 11/01 50%
High 57° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.