GLASGOW POLICE RESPOND TO DRUG COMPLAINT THAT LEADS TO THE ARREST OF 6 INDIVIDUALS

on 11/10/2018 |

On 11/08/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on East Main Street that leads to the arrest of 6 individuals, some were found to be hiding in the attic and closet.

 

Officers made contact with Angel Ballard who gave consent to search of the residence and Officers were able to locate Methamphetamine, Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia and a used syringe.

 

Andrew Conner of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 2nd Or Subsequent Offense, Tampering With Physical Evidence.

 

Linda Pitman of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence.

 

Megan Ballard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia

 

Kelsey Vibbert of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia,

 

Jonathon Ballard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering With Physical Evidence.

 

Angel Ballard of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

 

The arrest was made by Officers Wesley Hicks and Michael Burgan.

