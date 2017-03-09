GLASGOW REPRESENTED AT STATE FAIR

on 09/03/2017 |

On Wednesday, August 23, Future Business Leaders Brianna Shirley and Breanna Childress assisted County Judge Executive, Michael Hale to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Kentucky. There, they ran the Glasgow/ Barren County booth and the Cave City booth.

Throughout the day, many participants of the state fair passed by and stopped at the booths, asking questions about these communities. The students handed out flyers and pamphlets about attractions in these areas such Mammoth Cave National Park, Barren River Lake, and the Glasgow Highland Games! Everyone who stopped at the booths were very interested in what they had to say.

The girls got the opportunity to share some facts and fun information about their hometown and all the interesting things to do here. It was a great way to get our small town out there and attract people who may have never heard about all the attractions and unique things to do in the Glasgow/ Barren County and Cave City areas. The students got to network and talk with people from all over the state!

“Thank you to Judge Hale for caring so much about our students and their part of our community!” said Shirley and Childress