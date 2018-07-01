GLASGOW RESIDENT APPOINTED TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICE COMMITTEE

on 01/07/2018 |

Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Charlie O’Neal of Glasgow to the Kentucky Wireless Interoperability Executive Committee.

O’Neal is EMS director for Barren-Metcalfe County Ambulance Service. He will represent local emergency medical services and serve for a term expiring July 22, 2019.

The Kentucky Wireless Interoperability Executive Committee was created to address communications interoperability, a homeland security issue which is critical to the ability of public safety-first responders to communicate with each other by radio. The Committee advises and makes recommendations regarding strategic wireless initiatives to achieve public safety voice and data communications interoperability.