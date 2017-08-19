GLASGOW RESIDENT SWORN IN AS U.S. AMBASSADOR TO CANADA

on 08/19/2017 |

In a ceremony held at the Governor’s Mansion on Friday, Gov. Matt Bevin swore in Kelly Craft as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada. She will be the first female to fill that post.

“Kelly Craft will be an extraordinary emissary between the United States and Canada,” said Gov. Bevin. “A diplomat must be intelligent, genteel, a good listener, and have a strong network. Kelly possesses all of these qualities and is an incredible class act in every sense of the word.”

“Growing up in Glasgow, I never dreamed of a day like this,” said Ambassador Craft. “This is the highest professional honor of my life, but I’m also sobered by the challenges and opportunity this service provides. Every day will not go as planned, but I know whatever success comes my way will be deeply rooted in my faith in God and the man that shares my heart.

“Although our address will be in Ottawa, my heart will always remain in Kentucky—this is the place I will always return to. It is the place that restores me, that cares for my soul.”

Craft is a native of Glasgow, Kentucky and a graduate of the University of Kentucky.

In 2007, she was appointed by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Member of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nation’s 61st Session of the General Assembly. She advised the American Ambassador to the U.N. on a range of issues, including U.S. engagement in Africa—a hallmark of the Bush Administration’s foreign policy legacy.

She has served on the Board of Directors of the Salvation Army of Lexington and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Kentucky. Additionally, she works with a variety of charitable endeavors. She and her husband Joe Craft, in partnership with Morehead State University, support The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, a program for academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors residing in Kentucky.