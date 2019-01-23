Logo


GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD HEARS FROM TOP THREE FIRMS VYING TO DESIGN ATHLETIC PROJECT

on 01/23/2019

A Special-Called School Board meeting for the Glasgow Independent District was held, Tuesday Night, to interview the short list of three architectural firms who are vying for the job of designing the new athletic facility upgrades at Hank Royse Stadium, including adding an alternative school facility that would be part of the campus, rather than in mobile units as they are now.

The first firm was that of Clotfelter Samokar, who touts there personal liaison to stay current on all Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) requirements and guidelins, as well as plan PR and Events to build excitement around the completion of the facility.

In their preliminary drawings, Clotfelter Samokar proposes a grand stand of bleachers built higher than what currently exists, but with less wide margins.

      012419clotfeltersamokar

The firm also praised the district for having a land survey performed ahead of time. Some utility lines and water lines are located in central portions of the stadium area.

      012419clotfeltersamokar2

The next firm to present was Ross Tarrant, who proposes that a covered structure be built between the entrance and the concession area that is like a hall of fame area.

      012419rosstarrant


The firm also had Virtual Reality media for the board to take a virtual tour of what the new football weight room could look like. You can view that link here:

panorama.enscape3d.com/view/jny3ym18/

The third firm presenting was a familiar one-Sherman Carter Barnhart, which worked to design Highland Elementary, the new High School, and other projects.

      012419shermancarterbarnhart

The firm also touted their experience and expertise in knowing how to deal and negotiate with KDE.

KDE governs most all aspects of what can be built with public funds as it relates to the size and makeup of the students served.

All three firms said they would use the guidelines KDE recommends on payment for services. Clotfelter Samokar said it would take 6 months to have construction drawings ready, Ross Tarrant-4 months. Sherman Carter Barnhart told the board it’s previous experience wit the district would help streamline the design process to get a construction bid, quicker, noting that KDE is backed up in approving other projects across the state.

