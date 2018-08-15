GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD SETS TAX RATE

on 08/15/2018 |

The Glasgow School Board met last night, and among many items that had to be taken care of in the first of the year was the tax rate. Superintendent Keith Hale has that report.



081518keithhale

Again, that’s 85.2 cents per $100 of assessed on Real Property, 87.2 cents per $100 of assessed value on personal property, and 55.4 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicles. That is the compensating rate based on property valuation for the fiscal year.