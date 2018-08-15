Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD SETS TAX RATE

on 08/15/2018 |

The Glasgow School Board met last night, and among many items that had to be taken care of in the first of the year was the tax rate. Superintendent Keith Hale has that report.

      081518keithhale

Again, that’s 85.2 cents per $100 of assessed on Real Property, 87.2 cents per $100 of assessed value on personal property, and 55.4 cents per $100 of assessed value on motor vehicles. That is the compensating rate based on property valuation for the fiscal year.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD SETS TAX RATE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

MAYOR RANDALL CURRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
80°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/15 20%
High 87° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/16 50%
High 85° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/17 80%
High 83° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.