GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES A SECOND TRY AT APPROVING A NEW $1.14 MILLION SOFTBALL FIELD

on 07/24/2018 |

Special called meeting shows board sentiments may have changed.

A special called meeting by the Glasgow School Board shows at least some of the member’s determination to move forward with construction of a new softball field hasn’t’ wavered. Tonight’s meeting agenda only has two business items listed and they are identical to two items that appeared on the agenda for the July 16th meeting: approve construction of a new softball field and approve bids for that project

At the last meeting, when the motion was made to move forward with construction, there was no second. The silence meant the issue was dead, at least for that night, however a week later the board is picking it back up.

Initially, the project was estimated to cost a little over $700,000. The new numbers show a 60% jump in cost, with totals now coming in at $1.14million. The board has previously said that the dollars spent on this project are already allocated and must be spent on some sort of construction, however the funds are not required to be spent on a softball field.

Some of those in favor, have pointed to Title 9 as one reason they support the decision, along with the lack of a field. The project has been in the planning phase for years. Some of those against have pointed to the large amount of money being spent when compared to the small group of students that would benefit. It has also been noted there are other construction projects the school district could spend this money on.

Currently the dozen or so softball players on Glasgow’s team play at the city’s American Legion Park.

The Glasgow School Board meeting is open to the public and begins this evening at 6pm at the district’s central office. The central office is located at 711 South L. Rogers Wells Blvd, next to South Green Elementary School.