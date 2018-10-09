Glasgow School Board Will Address Softball Facility Tonight

on 09/10/2018 |

The Glasgow Independent School Board will meet, tonight, in regular session. The board will recognize Sarah Shepherd for winning the Music Teacher of The Year award. In other items on the agenda, the board will hear a presentation of information regard the Glasgow Softball project, and may take action after the presentation, regarding the information.

Over the last month, the softball issue has been heard in several official meetings. To recap these events, first a little history: When the construction of the new Glasgow High School began, plans were drawn out to have a softball field, on campus, for the construction project. That plan never came to fruition. Due to Title 9 guidelines, the school board felt it was necessary to upgrade the facilities, and sought bids for construction of the softball facility, with estimates ranging in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars. Board member, Dr. Barrett Lessenberry voiced his opinions about whether or not a municipal park could be renovated, if acquired from the city. The School board, ultimately, voted to build a new facility for the softball team…whether on the High School campus or if it were possible to renovate an existing municipal property. Then, a month ago, GHS Principal, Dr. Amy Allen, addressed the Glasgow City Council and laid out recommendations for what they would like to do if the city were to donate, or transfer ownership of some portions of Nelson Field, Richardson Field, and possibly the basketball and tennis courts. By state law, the school system can not renovate property it does not own. So, the Parks and Recreation committee met to discuss Dr. Allen’s proposal, a week later. After several discussions and opinions were voiced, that committee voted to recommend to the full City Council, that they should move forward with transferring ownership of the facilities requested by Allen, either by sale or by donation, or some form of consideration the two entities could agree on. That recommendation was never able to be placed on the agenda because, two weeks ago, April Russell, city grant writer, informed the Glasgow City Council that transferring ownership of those fields and facilities was, essentially, not an option because of restrictions tied to grant money that the city had received over the last 6 decades. The only way the city could donate or sell the property Dr. Allen had proposed would be through a process called “conversion”. Conversion basically means, you can give the school the fields, but you have to build a new one just like it, or comparable.

So, tonight, the school board will see where they are in the process for a new softball facility. That meeting will be held at 6:00pm at South Green Elementary School. In recent weeks, WCLU has learned that a new elementary school will be built to replace South Green, the pre-school program will move to where South Green Elementary is, now along with some of the administrative staff, and the former Happy Valley Elementary location will be excised.