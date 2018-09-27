GLASGOW SCHOOL LEADERS SPECULATE ON NEW ATHLETIC AND INSTRUCTIONAL FACILITIES

on 09/27/2018 |

The Glasgow School Board met in a special-called session last night to determine whether or not to advertise and begin conversations with prospective contractors on beginning the layout for the new facilities plan. I caught up with Superintendent, Keith Hale, and Director of Pupil Personnel, Chad Muhlenkamp, to learn what their vision for the project will be. Depending on what the contractors recommend, many of these items could change. These are purely speculations. Here’s part of our conversation from Glasgow High School.

The School Board did approve for District leaders to begin advertising for contractor services. Again, nothing has been officially determined, specifically, for the project.