Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW SCHOOL LEADERS SPECULATE ON NEW ATHLETIC AND INSTRUCTIONAL FACILITIES

on 09/27/2018 |

The Glasgow School Board met in a special-called session last night to determine whether or not to advertise and begin conversations with prospective contractors on beginning the layout for the new facilities plan. I caught up with Superintendent, Keith Hale, and Director of Pupil Personnel, Chad Muhlenkamp, to learn what their vision for the project will be. Depending on what the contractors recommend, many of these items could change. These are purely speculations. Here’s part of our conversation from Glasgow High School.

The School Board did approve for District leaders to begin advertising for contractor services. Again, nothing has been officially determined, specifically, for the project.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW SCHOOL LEADERS SPECULATE ON NEW ATHLETIC AND INSTRUCTIONAL FACILITIES”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

PAM FLORENCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 09/27 80%
High 62° / Low 51°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 75° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/29 10%
High 76° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.