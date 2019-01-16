Logo


GLASGOW SCHOOLS HOLDS FIRST BOARD MEETING OF THE NEW YEAR

on 01/16/2019

The Glasgow City School Board had their first meeting of the New Year last evening. New board members Reggie Hayden and Dr. William Thornbury joined continuing board members Dr. Barret Lessenberry, Mary Burchett Bower and Dr. Amelia Kiser.  In actions from the meeting, after some discussion the board voted unanimously to renew the contract of Superintendent Keith Hale.  Originally due to his inexperience he was hired under a shorter- than- normal two year contract.  Last night the board  approved a new 4 year  contract for Hale with an increase in salary..  As a part of school board appreciation month Superintendent Hale told WCLU the board is involved in having a school district to be proud of.

The board also heard a progress report on the new Softball field project being built behind the high school next to the football stadium.  Facilities Coordinator Chad Muhlenkamp says the weather has been a factor.

Several items “in the works” were discussed  including the school calendar for 2019 and 2020.  The Calendar committee used the district’s website to survey parents, and received the best response ever,  over 550 chimed in.  With that information, three potential calendars were submitted to the board for their review and will be voted on at the February meeting.   The board passed the first draft of the budget for next year, with much more discussion to come as revenues, tax rates and expenses are identified.

 

