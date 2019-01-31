Logo


GLASGOW SCHOOLS UTILIZE SAME FIRM THAT DESIGN HIGHLAND AND GHS

Glasgow Independent School Board chooses Sherman Carter Barnhart for athletic construction
The Glasgow Independent School Board held a special-called meeting on Tuesday night. After several conversations, the Board voted to select Sherman Carter Barnhart, a Lexington based architecture firm, as the company to design the Glasgow School District’s proposed upgrades to Hank Royse Stadium.
While most board members were in agreeance that Sherman Carter Barnhart seemed to be the correct choice for the project, Board member Dr. Barret Lessenberry disagreed.
The firm has been chosen to complete prior projects such as the district’s renovation and rebuilding of Glasgow High School. Lessenberry said he believed the firm has shown complications in the past, leading him to believe the Board should not simply chose it because of its prior experience with the school system.
Lessenberry summarized his concern on a broader scope: hold the firms in question accountable. Due to roof leaks, and other construction errors, Lessenberry felt the Board had reason to question the firm’s capabilities.

Lessenberry felt this decision would leave a lasting impression on the Glasgow Independent School System. He believes that if the school system continues to choose only Sherman Carter Barnhart to complete projects, the district may have no other choice but to contract the firm for all future projects.

Superintendent Keith Hale said Glasgow Independent Schools’ administration shared their opinions regarding which firm would be best. While the majority was in favor of Sherman Carter Barnhart, Hale reassured the Board that the administration would be in support, regardless of their decision.

According to Director of Pupil Personnel Chad Muhlenkamp, the firm selection will be revealed to the company to begin the construction process.

