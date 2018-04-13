GLASGOW SCOTTIE TENNIS TEAM HAVING A GREAT SEASON

on 04/13/2018 |

Glasgow High has a spring sports team that is really having a great season. Yep, the Scottie Boys Tennis team has a record of 9-0 at this time. Tennis matches in high school normally consist of 3 singles courts and 2 doubles courts playing and whoever wins 3 or more courts wins the match. So far, the boys have won at least 3 courts every match and have played very good tennis. The boys have won a total of 35 courts and lost only 7 courts.

Since spring break, the Scottie boys have won over Cumberland County 2-0, Monroe County 4-1, and South Warren 5-0, and continue to develop their skills and their love of the game. The Scottie Boys only have 6 players but they work together, practice together, and improve together. They are led by the only high school boy on the team, sophomore Nick Morosa, one of the top players in the region this season. The remaining players are all eighth graders at Glasgow Middle School but are excellent tennis players. Kenyu Goto plays at court 2 singles, Creighton and Hewett Lessenberry play court 1 doubles and Luke Hardin and Seth Medford play court 2 doubles and alternate some at court 3 singles.

The Scottie Boys are definitely a young team and have much room for growth and improvement but they are also one of the strongest teams in the region. Coach Joe Downing, in his 8th year coaching the boys, commented, “Our boys continue to work hard and get better. I really feel like we can compete with anyone in another year or two. Actually we compete with everyone now. We have not played several of the usual powers in the region since spring sports of any kind is an adventure with the weather dictating everything. However, we continue to get better and that is all any coach can ask of his players. I love my kids, I love my parents and I know how lucky I am to be blessed with both. Plus this year we have added the services of Glasgow’s guru of tennis knowledge and training, Barret Lessenberry. His addition and dedication to working with my boys has led to a great increase in skills and effort.

Life is indeed good and people who enjoy tennis should come a look-see.” The Scotties have several remaining home matches against some outstanding teams, with the next on being Friday, April 20, against Russellville and Logan Co. beginning at 3:30 p.m. Then we play Barren Co. on Monday, April 23, at 4 p.m., and Bowling Green on Tuesday, April 24, at 4:30 p.m., and Franklin Simpson on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. All these matches will be held at Gorin Park so come on out and watch some tennis.