GLASGOW SOCCER ARE THE DOUBLE TITLE CHAMPIONS OF THE CONNECTORS ADULT LEAGUE

on 03/14/2017 |
Local News News Sports

The Glasgow Soccer Team are Double Title Champions
of the Connectors Soccer League.

Glasgow defeated Nelson’s Team this past Sunday, March 12th
2-1 in the Cup Tournament Final to become the Cup Tournament
Champions.

Glasgow previously won the league title by securing the best
record for the Winter season.

Benjamin scored the first goal for the champions in the first half.

Franly Gabriel sealed the second title for the Champions when
he converted a penalty kick.

Nelson’s team fought back when Abdil Fernandez scored a
a penalty kick in the second half.

Glasgow goal scorers: Benjamin 1 goal, Franly Gabriel 1 goal

Nelson’s Team goal scorer: Abdil Fernandez 1 goal

Congratulations to both Glasgow and Nelson’s Team for making
it to the Cup finals.

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

