Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

GLASGOW TENNIS FRIDAY

on 03/17/2018 |

The Scottie tennis teams traveled to Warren East Friday afternoon and swept all courts played. For the girls team, Brooklyn Brown won court 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, and Kelsey Byrd won court 2 singles 8-5. Emily Benningfield and Jaeden Stephens won court 1 doubles 8-0 and Canzada Harbison and Samantha Stone won court 2 doubles 8-2.
In boys action, in singles Nick Morosa won court 1, 6-1, 6-3; Kenyu Goto won court 2, 8-0; and Luke Hardin won court 3, 8-0. In doubles, Creighton and Hewett Lessenberry won court 1, 8-2 and Seth Medford and Luke Hardin won court 2, 8-1.

The Scotties tennis teams have 3 home matches next week. Monday they will play Warren Central, Tuesday will be against South Warren, and Thursday Monroe Co. comes to town. Matches generally begin around 4:30 p. m. and are at Gorin Park.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “GLASGOW TENNIS FRIDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
59°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 03/17 20%
High 73° / Low 42°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 10%
High 58° / Low 46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 64° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 17

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Lifegate Church

March 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 17

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard

March 17 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.