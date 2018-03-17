GLASGOW TENNIS FRIDAY

on 03/17/2018 |

The Scottie tennis teams traveled to Warren East Friday afternoon and swept all courts played. For the girls team, Brooklyn Brown won court 1 singles 6-1, 6-0, and Kelsey Byrd won court 2 singles 8-5. Emily Benningfield and Jaeden Stephens won court 1 doubles 8-0 and Canzada Harbison and Samantha Stone won court 2 doubles 8-2.

In boys action, in singles Nick Morosa won court 1, 6-1, 6-3; Kenyu Goto won court 2, 8-0; and Luke Hardin won court 3, 8-0. In doubles, Creighton and Hewett Lessenberry won court 1, 8-2 and Seth Medford and Luke Hardin won court 2, 8-1.

The Scotties tennis teams have 3 home matches next week. Monday they will play Warren Central, Tuesday will be against South Warren, and Thursday Monroe Co. comes to town. Matches generally begin around 4:30 p. m. and are at Gorin Park.